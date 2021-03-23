September 9, 1925 – March 19, 2021
William “Bill” Burton Jr. passed away peacefully in his home with his family at his side on March 19, 2021. He was 95 years old. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His family and friends will deeply miss his positivity and wonderful sense of humor.
Bill was born on Sept. 9, 1925, in San Diego to William and Lyda Burton. His family moved to San Andreas in 1939 and Bill quickly earned a reputation in the area for being a hard worker. While attending Calaveras High School, Bill worked for the Nielsen Family and the box factory in Toyon. Before his senior year of high school, Bill enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. Bill served in the Pacific Theater as a Flight Engineer on a PB4Y-1 aircraft. Bill served in the PB102 squadron for two years and eight months. Bill was very proud to have served his country.
After his time in the service, Bill returned to San Andreas and passed a test to earn his high school diploma in 1945. For a few years, Bill worked on a deep-sea fishing boat with his parents off the coast of California. In February of 1950, Bill met Beverly Filippini at the skating rink in the San Andreas Town Hall. They quickly fell in love and were married seven months later on Sept. 16, 1950. At that time, Bill resumed working for Nielsen Sand and Gravel and was promoted to foreman at the Mokelumne Hill Rock Plant. Bill enjoyed working in the aggregate business and continued to work for the Nielsen Family, and eventually George Reed, until retirement. After retirement, Bill spent his days working on the family ranch.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 70 years, Beverly Burton; and his children, Brenda (Dennis) Bayers, Karen Burton (Roger Hadow) and Brad (Shellie) Burton. Bill was a beloved grandfather and will be remembered by his seven grandchildren, Joe Auld, Shawna Holm, Robin Glanville, Kevin Burton-Crow, Krista Celestin, Erin Berlier, Leah Bayers, as well as their families and his 11 great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held on March 29 at the San Andreas Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will also be held on March 29 at 3 p.m. at the Pickle Patch in San Andreas. Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post #2600 or the Red Barn Museum Mining Project.