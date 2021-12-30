February 14, 1965 - November 24, 2021
Todd Anthony Crawford, of Angels Camp, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2021, at the age of 56. He was born in San Andreas, Calif., and raised in Angels Camp. Todd is survived by his brother Chris “Slim” Crawford, stepson Gilbert Patterson, nephew Rick Crawford; nieces, Rhiannon Wilson, Courtney Crawford and Sydney Crawford; and great-niece and nephew Lyndsie Anzar and Christopher Crawford. Todd was predeceased by his oldest brother, William Crawford, and parents, Phyliss and William Crawford.
Todd enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. Todd will always be remembered for being the “cool” uncle and for his great personality.
A celebration of life for Todd will take place on Jan. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Angels Camp Gun Club, located at 2403 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp, CA.