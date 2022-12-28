 Skip to main content
Janet Kenyon, 78, of West Point, Calif., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Jackson, Calif. She was born in Lodi, Calif., on September 21, 1944, a daughter of the late Callie Mae (Langston) and Millard Henry Riddlesperger. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson, Calif. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

