Sadly, Larry Alan Bain, passed away from complications of leukemia on July 14, 2022, with his family by his side. A truly wonderful and kind man who will be missed by all that knew him.
Larry spent more than 40 years working as a carpenter perfecting his craft, to provide a good life for his family. He was an amazing father, husband, loving grandfather and friend. Larry was a proud veteran, who served his country in Vietnam. In 2009, Larry added the title of author to his list of life accomplishments. He penned a book called “The Tour” about his experiences in war, which he dedicated to his wife and children.