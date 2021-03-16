February 12, 1938 – February 13, 2021
Richard (Dick) Lawlor, 83, of Arnold, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Lawlor; and his kids, Linda, Paulette and Ron Irving and Christine Lurie.
