Tom Hickman Jr., 60, of Stockton, Calif., passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. He was born on Dec.7, 1961. He is survived by his kids Christopher Hickman and Sarah Hickman and his parents Jaccene O'conner Longacre and Tom Hickman Sr.

