April 8, 1934 - November 10, 2022
Helen Mae Messenger, 88, of San Andreas was born on April 8, 1934. She passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She is survived by kids, Janine Messenger and Greg Messenger, and sister Julie Grutzmacher.
Death Notices
Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families.
Life Tributes
For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos.
For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.