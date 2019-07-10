Jack Gruna

Jack was born in Los Angeles on July 27, 1943, and grew up in Woodland Hills when it was a rural community. He loved working with his hands and keeping his Model T going. He first met his sweetheart in kindergarten when she stole his truck out of the sandbox. They grew up around the corner from each other and later, in high school, his mother made him vests to match Suzanne’s dress for their proms. After High School he joined the Marines and was stationed on the carrier Oriskany, from which he had many adventures in the Far East. After his tour of duty, he joined the California Highway Patrol, married Suzanne, and moved to San Andreas. There they homesteaded, built a rural farm, and lived for 38 years. They had two children, and later from there he started his own commercial welding business.
His love for Montana grew during summer vacations, so in 2005, he moved his family to Lewistown where he enjoyed shooting and communing with the animals.
One of his goals was to make someone laugh or smile each day, so he would regale those he met with his stories. This attitude was much appreciated during his hospital stays where caretakers often felt like friends.
Jack succumbed to the effects of cancer on April 29, 2019, after fighting it for several years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Emil (who will be interred the same day). He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his sister, Mary, and her children; son, Joseph (Ching) of New Jersey; daughter, Sharon (Jonathan) of Montana; and six grandchildren, Christine, Robert John, Katelyn, Gianna, Kyra and Zoey.
Graveside services for Emil and Jack will be held at the Catholic cemetery in San Andreas at 10 a.m. on July 13, followed by a double memorial to be held at the memorial chapel in San Andreas with luncheon following at the Pickle Patch. All are welcome.