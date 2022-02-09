February 17, 1937 - January 31, 2022
Henrique Quinones, Sr. (Hank) died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022, in Cupertino, Calif. He was 84.
He was born on February 17, 1937, in "Cement City" outside San Andreas to Carmen and Alejandro Quinones. He grew up in San Andreas and later moved to San Joaquin County, then to Cupertino. He was a fabricator by trade. He was owner operator of Quinones Manufacturing. He is survived by four of his children, Tina (Alex) Quinones, Anthony, Theresa, and Joseph Quinones. His grandchildren were the love of his life and brought him such joy. He had great-grandchildren as well. He loved his family. He is survived by his sister, Rosemary Carney, and his brother, Paul (Karin) Quinones. He had many nieces and nephews. He had a dear friend, Anne, whom he cherished. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Alexander (Junior), Samuel, Hipolito, and David Quinones; his son Henry Quinones, Jr.; and his granddaughter Christina Quinones.
He loved to reminisce of days gone by in San Andreas with his family and friends. He is known for his storytelling and shenanigans. He left an impression and added character to life.
On Feb. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., a graveside service will take place at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in San Andreas. All are welcome and encouraged to join his family at this time of honoring his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to San Andreas Community Covenant Church Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 810, San Andreas, CA 95249, or a church ministry of your choosing to further the gospel of our Lord and Savior. The message: it is in and through Jesus we have mercy and the blessed hope and eternal life.