Ruth Elizabeth Houston/Ziehlke

Our Mother went with Jesus to her forever home on Friday, Aug. 9. while in Angels Camp. She was born in Henryetta, Okla.
She was the last of her generation having survived the loss of parents, Cecile and Dillard King; sister, Norma Felts; brother, James Houston; and uncle/aunt, Joe and Thelma Moore, all from Oklahoma. Her youngest son, Gary Michael McManus, age 20, predeceased her in 1979.
Mom is survived by husband, Larry Ziehlke; son, Bill McManus; daughter, Glenda Elstad; grandchildren, Mack and Jackie McManus; nephew, Jimmy Felts; nieces, Cecile Kay Twilla and Vivian Harmon.
There will be a viewing and brief prayer offering by Pastor Dennis Baskin of Glory Bound Fellowship at 4 p.m. on Friday evening, Aug. 16, at Angels Memorial Chapel. Internment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park on Harney Lane, Lodi on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Pastor Mike Cook will conduct a brief graveside service. Larry Ziehlke will be hosting a celebration of life at the Angels Gun Club starting at 12:30 on Saturday, Aug. 17. My Mom requested that, in lieu of flowers, consideration be given to make a donation to The Shriners Children’s Hospital.