5/20/1945 – 8/29/2021
(James) Michael Miller was born in 1945 in Muncie, Indiana to Ruth Carmichael and James Miller. He spent his childhood between Indiana and California and served in the US Air Force as a young man. After working as an Engineer in the Silicon Valley, he semi-retired to Angel’s Camp, California, on a mining claim, only a few miles from where his great great grandfather, William G. Forrest and his brothers had their mine at Third Crossing near San Andreas in the 1850s. Despite his urban upbringing, Michael was a self-proclaimed cowboy. He was a member of the Angel’s Camp Gun Club, Freemasons, and former candidate for County Clerk Recorder in 2010. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, father, and older sister Margaret Miller Aul. He is survived by three sisters (Maureen McKahan, Carolyn Christian, Liz Schoff) and one brother (Alan Schoff), nieces and nephews (Jennifer, Jeff, Heather, Nilo) and great nieces and nephews (Evan, Ruby, Hazel, Ryan, Jaron, Autumn). “Mikey” will be remembered for his ability to make those around him laugh!