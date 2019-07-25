Donald James Hollingsworth of San Andreas passed July 12, 2019. Born: Palo Alto, May 1944. Preceded in death by parents, James and Lillian (Fuhr); son, Donald, Jr. (Mandie [Dustin, Donald, III., Dalton]); nephew, Kirk (Leanne [Mark]). Survived by daughter, Sara Rogers (Rob [Jeffrey, Ty]); brother, Larry (Talis); and nephew, Dean [Cole]. Motorcycle master, lover of music, friend to many. A gathering for friends to celebrate Don’s life will take place in the near future – details to follow in this publication. Don was loved and will be missed.