09/17/1935 – 10/09/2021
Robert (Lee) Cunningham passed away on the 9th of October 2021. He had lived in the Murphys Diggins for the past 5 years and had resided in Arnold for 25 years. He served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1956. He earned a degree in electrical engineering at California State University Long Beach and was a design engineer on the Apollo moon lander project before making a career change to the computer industry. He retired after 25 years in sales and marketing management. Lee was a member of the Arnold Lions Club for 28 years. He leaves behind a wife of 63 years , Betty; a daughter Deanna (Phillip), a grandaughter, Tessa; a grandson, Kristopher; and three great grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by a son, Brian. A Private military burial was held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on 10/28/2021.