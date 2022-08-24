May 9, 1950 - August 12, 2022
Angels Camp resident Larry David Conrado passed away at his home on Friday August 12, 2022. Larry was born on May 9, 1950, in Sonora, Ca to proud parents, Peter and Annie Conrado. He graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1968 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He then followed in his late father’s footsteps with a successful career as a AAA Sales Representative. Larry kept the personal touch that AAA members loved about his father, Pete, and went from home to home writing auto and home policies.
In 1979 Larry was married and blessed with twins. He was an AMA pop warner football coach and little league coach for his kids’ teams throughout their childhood.
Larry was an avid skier, golfer, fisherman, and duck hunter. He was most comfortable behind the blind with good friends and a cold beer. He was a director at the Angels Gun Club for several years and a member of the Native Sons, both of which he enjoyed the gatherings with friends. He was a family man and a huge lover of dogs, especially his black lab, Rudy.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Annie & Peter
Conrado and survived by his significant other Aimee Morse, his two children Jason Conrado (Nikki) & Jenae Lee ( Robert), his step son Chris Morse (Emily), his nine grandchildren, Hayden Lee (Makayla), Ryan & Ally Lee, Jayden & Brielle Conrado, Merrick & Cole Harden, and Mason & Jemma Morse, his brothers Eddie Conrado (Diane) and Gary Conrado (Val), along with a niece & numerous nephews, great nephews, cousins, and many best friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Larry loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a service at the Angels Memorial Chapel at 10am on August 27, 2022, then a graveside service, and a celebration of life at the Angels Camp Gun Club to follow.