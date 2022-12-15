 Skip to main content
Marilyn Kay Cheney

LT Cheney

Marilyn Kay Cheney, age 85, of Murphys, Calif., passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2022. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, and leaves her son Dennis Cheney (wife Sharon) and daughter Pam Cheney Bowman (husband Pat). Marilyn was a loving and devoted Nana to Cassie Miller (Theron), Mark Franz (Taryn), Alyssa Turner (Forrest), Robert Peterson (Brooke) and Karlee Short (Caleb), and 13 great-grandchildren who she adored.

Marilyn was born in French Camp, Calif., to parents JP and Winnie Thomas, and leaves two brothers, Joe Thomas and John Bartoli Jr, a sister Joni J. Bartoli and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers John, Jimmy, Bobby, sisters Mary, Mildred and Margaret, and grandson Derek Cheney.

