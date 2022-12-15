Marilyn Kay Cheney, age 85, of Murphys, Calif., passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2022. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, and leaves her son Dennis Cheney (wife Sharon) and daughter Pam Cheney Bowman (husband Pat). Marilyn was a loving and devoted Nana to Cassie Miller (Theron), Mark Franz (Taryn), Alyssa Turner (Forrest), Robert Peterson (Brooke) and Karlee Short (Caleb), and 13 great-grandchildren who she adored.
Marilyn was born in French Camp, Calif., to parents JP and Winnie Thomas, and leaves two brothers, Joe Thomas and John Bartoli Jr, a sister Joni J. Bartoli and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers John, Jimmy, Bobby, sisters Mary, Mildred and Margaret, and grandson Derek Cheney.
Marilyn married her junior high sweetheart Bill in 1954. Most notably, Marilyn was a school bus driver for Stockton Unified School District, but she also worked at the 99 Speedway and the Stockton Civic Auditorium. In 1972, Bill and Marilyn moved their family to Avery, Calif., where they purchased the Avery Food Market. In 1980, the Cheney/Self families built the Applewood Market and, years later, Big Trees Market in Arnold, Calif. Marilyn was a familiar face in the grocery stores, whether it was behind a cash register, or in the office. Marilyn was a kind and caring friend to all and had a huge love for her community.
Marilyn and Bill retired in the early 90s and enjoyed traveling to a second home in Arizona for the following 17 years. She loved traveling, quilting, reading, playing cards, and bocce ball. But what she loved most was spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the glue that held our families together. She knew exactly what to say to make bad news ok, or good news even better, and she somehow had the ability to be a source of comfort and strength all at once. She will be missed greatly.
The Cheney Self families of the Avery Food Market started the tradition of lighting the famous Avery Christmas Tree 50-plus years ago. In honor of them, and to ensure that the tradition continues, the family requests that donations be made in Marilyn’s name to The Avery Christmas Tree Foundation or ACTF to PO BOX 55 Avery, CA 95224.
At this time, no services are planned. Family and friends will be notified at the appropriate time. The family asks that you remember Marilyn fondly and hold them up in your thoughts and prayers.