Muriel Laverne Alvis Zeyen (Midge)

July 27, 1923 - October 15, 2022
Midge was born to Anna Mae Wackerly Alvis in Okemah, Okla., the youngest of eight children.
The family endured many hardships, as many families did in those years, but loyalty and undying love was their legacy. As a young child, Midge moved from Kansas to California with her family. She graduated from Oakland Technical High School, excelling in secretarial skills, which served her well for all of her working life. She held positions in the school district where she was influential in changes that were implemented that are still in effect today.
Midge met Norman Zeyen at the age of 14 when he offered her penny candy while working in his father's market. He met her again 5 years later and realized she was no longer a penny candy girl. After three dates, he asked her to marry him. They were married for 58 years. Midge and Norm had five children, 16 grandchildren and a multitude of great and great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom were dearly loved by them.
Midge is predeceased by her husband Norman in 2000; son Roy in 2021; mother; two brothers; and five sisters. She is survived by her children, Norman Zeyen, Mark and Tammy Zeyen, Carol and Peter Keith, Sheri Leimbach, daughter-in-law Carol Sue Zeyen and many precious grandchildren.
Midge's strong faith and her love for the Lord was evidenced by her life. She dearly loved her family, from the very youngest to the oldest, and was a prayer warrior, guide and mentor, as well as a spiritual leader to her friends. The world is a better place for her having been in it. We love her so much and will forever miss her.
A very special “thank you” to Hospice of Amador & Calaveras for their gracious and loving care of our family.
Graveside service at Buena Vista Cemetery, Murphys, Calif., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Donations can be made in care of Muriel Zeyen to Hospice of Amador & Calaveras or the Resource Connection Food Bank in San Andreas.
