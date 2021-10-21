You have permission to edit this article.
Danny Johnson

10/24/1946 – 09/07/2021

Danny Johnson is survived by his wife, Beverly Johnson; his daughters, Heather Barrie of Avon, CO, and Rachel Bair of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren; a brother, Patrick Johnson of Florida; and a sister, Kim Tibbals of Petaluma, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Franklin Johnson, Jr., and Patricia Morehouse Tibbals. Danny was a gentle man who always wore a smile. He loved engaging with people, whether he knew them or not. He served twenty-five years in the Regular Army, Army Reserve, National Guard, and CA State Military Reserve. In his spare time, he would write articles about the military for publication. It is fitting that he will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. After finishing college with a Master of Science degree from Northeastern University, Danny worked for many different government agencies in Washington, DC., Arizona, and Germany. Having developed Multiple Sclerosis, he retired, taking up residence in Angels Camp, and later Sacramento, CA. In his spare time, Danny collected stamps, coins, and military patches. He also volunteered as a docent at the Gold Bug Park and Mine in Placerville, CA, where he gave tours to school children. Danny was loved by all who knew him.

