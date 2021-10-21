You are the owner of this article.
Timothy Lombardi

Timothy Lombardi

11/07/1945 – 10/01/2021

Timothy (Tim) Gordon Lombardi passed away at his home on 10/01/2021 after a vigilant fight with cancer where he was surrounded by friends and family. Tim was born November 7th, 1945, in Angles Camp to Stanley (Corky) Lombardi and Hilda Lombardi. He was a lifelong resident of Calaveras County. Tim loved the mountains and spent every summer working cattle with the Lombardi family in Bear Valley. He graduated from Calaveras High School in 1964. Two years later he was drafted by the U.S. Army on December 7th, 1966. He served in the infantry and was honorably discharged at the rank of E5 in 1968. Upon his return home from the Army, Tim went back to what he loved, working cattle with the Lombardi family. On November 23rd, 1969 Tim married Ella Kravitz. They had 2 boys, Louie and Timothy (Timmy Todd). Tim worked many jobs, but his favorite was driving logging truck for S.C “Doc” Linebaugh. Tim was later hired by San Andreas Tire and eventually became the bulk plant manager. Tim retired from Amador Transit as a cement truck driver. Our family spent many summers in the mountains where my dad would help gather cows with the Joses, Dell’Orto, and Cuneo families. Dad was an avid fisherman. He and and Mom spent many nights fishing New Melones Reservoir where they would often argue over who caught the biggest fish. Dad also loved to build fishing rods. Numerous people in Calaveras County have custom rods “Built by Tim”. My dad’s second favorite pastime was trap shooting. He was a member of the Angels Gun Club as well as a board member of the El Dorado Gun Club. Tim was preceded in death by his Father Corky, Mother Hilda and his Son Timothy (Timmy Todd). Tim is survived by his wife Ella and Son Louie. Grandsons Cade, Carson and Dominic Lombardi, Brother Stanley “Teeter” (La Vada) Lombardi, Sister Julie Hewitt, Nieces Denise Bettencourt (Danny) and Glenda Prevost (Dan), Nephews Johnny Carr (Stephanie) and David Carr along with numerous lifelong friends.

