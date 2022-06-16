 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey Dean Kuntz

Jeffrey Dean Kuntz

07/03/1957 – 05/25/2022

Jeffrey Dean Kuntz of Valley Springs went home to our Lord on May 25. He was predeceased by his parents, Liberatus and Florentine, brothers Arnie, Ron and Curtis. He is survived by his wife Gini Kuntz, children Kimberly and Jeffrey, brother Dave, sister Cindy and numerous nephews and nieces. Jeffrey was born in Mandan, ND but spent most of his life in Valley Springs, graduating from Calaveras High School in 1975. Jeffrey treasured time with his family but his children were the joy of his life. He was known for his sense of humor, huge heart and smile. He worked as a cement mason for numerous companies, including Granite and D.S.S. He took great pride in his work. He loved animals, raising livestock, camping, fishing, hunting, gambling and cruising. Jeffrey was a huge part of our lives, loved by many and will be forever missed. I'm sure he's in heaven with family watching over all of us. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated July 9th 10:30, followed by a rosary, at St Andrews Catholic Church in San Andreas. Celebration of Life immediately following at church hall.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.