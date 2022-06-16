07/03/1957 – 05/25/2022
Jeffrey Dean Kuntz of Valley Springs went home to our Lord on May 25. He was predeceased by his parents, Liberatus and Florentine, brothers Arnie, Ron and Curtis. He is survived by his wife Gini Kuntz, children Kimberly and Jeffrey, brother Dave, sister Cindy and numerous nephews and nieces. Jeffrey was born in Mandan, ND but spent most of his life in Valley Springs, graduating from Calaveras High School in 1975. Jeffrey treasured time with his family but his children were the joy of his life. He was known for his sense of humor, huge heart and smile. He worked as a cement mason for numerous companies, including Granite and D.S.S. He took great pride in his work. He loved animals, raising livestock, camping, fishing, hunting, gambling and cruising. Jeffrey was a huge part of our lives, loved by many and will be forever missed. I'm sure he's in heaven with family watching over all of us. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated July 9th 10:30, followed by a rosary, at St Andrews Catholic Church in San Andreas. Celebration of Life immediately following at church hall.