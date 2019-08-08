Kim Lira Wilson

Kim died on July 28, 2019, after a six-year fight against brain cancer. Kim grew up in El Monte but has lived in Calaveras County with her husband, Mark Wilson, for the past 33 years.
Kim was predeceased by her mother, Eva Lee Lira. In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her father, Albert Lira; her siblings and their spouses, Tonya Lira, Danny Lira, Sherri Lira, Terri Ernst, Mark Lira, Adela Ramos, Anne Horelly and Kurt Ernst; and her nieces and nephews, Marcy and Sonia Lira, Stanley Shafer Jr., Nicole and Michael Carty, Elizabeth and Daniel Ernst, Bernadette and Danny Lira, and Linda and Chris Ramos.
A celebration of life service will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, at The Cause Church in Brea, Calif. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kim’s name to Joyce Meyer Ministries. Online: joycemeyer.org. U.S. Mail: P.O. Box 655, Fenton, MO 69026