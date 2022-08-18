July 2, 1960 - August 10, 2022
David Edward White was born to David Howard White and Marnelle Reusser White on July 2, 1960, in San Andreas.
David lived in Calaveras County and later moved with his family to the Modesto area. He graduated from Ceres High School, where he played football and competed in wrestling matches. David became a certified welder and worked as a heavy equipment fabricator. He worked in the Valley and in the Bay Area for over 35 years. In 2008 he moved back to Calaveras County and was semi-retired. He designed and built various pieces of equipment used in special applications. He also created artistic metal sculptures, such as trees, wolves, monsters and landscapes. David is survived by his mother, Marnelle White, of Modesto; his two sisters Beth Salie, of Oakdale, and Lou Ellen Garner of Denair, Calif.; as well as his niece and nephews Marc Taylor, Brett Taylor, and Marnelle Salie.
Visitation hours are Friday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Angels Memorial Chapel in Angels Camp. Graveside services are Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at Altaville Protestant Cemetery in Altaville, Calif.
