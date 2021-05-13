01/24/1953 – 05/05/2021
Judy Nordstrom passed away at 7:20 AM on May 5th, 2021 in Angels Camp, California. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend. Judy was passionate about giving back to her community and was a member of various philanthropic and social groups including (but not limited to): the American Legion, The Red Hat Society, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Moose Lodge, and the Calaveras Optimist Club where she held the title of President. She leaves behind her husband, Allan, son Richard and four stepchildren, sister Sally as well as her brother-in-law John, and her loving niece Shauna. She is preceded by her son, Jimmy.