Bill Foster – Sheriff’s Dept., Alameda County, Division Commander, Retired. Bill was born May 5, 1925, in Los Angeles to William and Viola Foster, and died July 20, 2019, in Angels Camp.
He received his education at St. Cyrils, Oakland and Oakland Public Schools, Castlemont High, Class of 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, 1942-1946, and served in South Pacific as a Navy Corpsman, followed by Naval Aviation Pilot Training at North Western State College, Louisiana and University of Iowa until war’s end. He continued his education at Peralta and Chabot community colleges.
He was employed 1947-1951 with the Teamsters, Local 70. He then went to work for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept., 1951 -1980, Retiring after 39 years. Bill was a Criminal Justice Instructor at Chabot College, Sheriff’s Academy and local adult education programs. Past President of Deputy Sheriffs Assoc. and Hayward Hills Property Owners Assoc, Candidate, Alameda County Supervisor, 1984. He was a past member of Castro Valley Rotary, Alameda County 100 Club and Good Old Boys Club, Native Sons, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons in Retirement, Mountain Ranch Community Club, Angels Gun Club, La Contenta and Forest Meadows golf clubs.
Bill has been a resident of Calaveras County since 1986, Mountain Ranch, Forest Meadows, Angels Camp.
He enjoyed Hunting, fishing, building, golf, singing, sailing, flying, Sheriff’s Pistol Team, wood and stone carving, plant propagation, homing pigeons and oil painting.
Bill’s Bucket List: Built own home and stables, hand-dug swimming pool on hobby ranch (horses, cattle) Hayward. World travel to 61 countries, 110-day world cruise, golfed Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, visit birth and death sites of Christ, visit China’s Great Wall, explored pyramids of Egypt, cruised Nile River, Europe Rivers, Black Sea to North Sea, rafted the Colorado River Grand Canyon, motorhomed Alaska, Southwest U.S., visited Pearl Harbor where Pacific War started: and Nagasaki where second atom bomb ended it. Climbed Mt. Whitney – 1993, returned to South Pacific, WWII Islands – 2001. Married three fine women – had three good kids.
Bill is survived by his wife, June; daughter, Debra of Washington; son, Matthew of Linden; and son, Michael of Roseville. Grandchildren, April, Jeff, Desiree, Nicole, Daniel, Ryan. Great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kinsley, and Charlotte. Step children; Jody of Berkeley, Brian of San Jose and step grandchildren Tyler and Sean.
Private family service. No donation, no flowers. Inurnment Buena Vista Cemetery, Murphys.
Born, “City of Angels” (Los Angeles) died “City of Angels” (Angels Camp).
Thanks Lord, it’s been a great trip.