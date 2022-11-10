05/08/1933 – 09/24/22
Joyce Abruzzini, 89, of San Andreas, CA, passed away after brief illness on September 24, 2022 with her family by her side. She was married to Robert Abruzzini-the love of her life-who proceeded her in death in 1973. She is survived by her five children: Cindy Abruzzini of Fall Creek, OR, Richard Abruzzini and wife Debbie, of East Greenwich, RI, Jeffrey Abruzzini and wife Sherry, of Denair, CA, Karen Abruzzini, of San Andreas, CA, and Robin Ingersoll and husband Eric, of Prescott, AZ. She is also survived by her Brother and Sister-in-Law, Orville & Kathy Brando, of Brownwood, TX.. Sister-in Law, Barbara Wenstrand, of Hilmar, CA, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.