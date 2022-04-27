April 2, 1933 - January 20, 2022
George Menchini of San Andreas, Calif., passed over to Heaven on Jan. 20, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ada Menchini, and his brother Aldo, from Bozzano, Italy. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Terri; his three children, Teri, Michael and Ron; his granddaughters, Jessica and Justina and their spouses, John and Dale; five great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; and cousins, including many cousins in Italy and Brazil.
George was born in the logging town of Westwood in Northern California. George’s parents opened their family home to other members of the family who immigrated from Italy to the U.S. George’s father relocated his family to the Bay Area in the mid-1940s for better work opportunities, but George’s heart always remained in the mountains and Gold Country.
George went to Denman Junior High and graduated from Balboa High School in San Francisco where he was President of his Senior Class. After graduation, he entered the Navy, serving as a Seabee for four years. He married Elaine and started his family. He carried on his Seabee training throughout the years in his work in the automotive industry and in his personal life. At the young age of 85, he retired from the automotive industry after running his own automotive shop for nearly 60 years. George never actually “retired,” he merely “changed gears.” He and his wife, Terri, then relocated from the Bay Area to the Gold Country, where George enjoyed focusing on his passion… growing an olive orchard, harvesting and pressing the olives, and making olive oil. Working outdoors in nature was his reward for all the years he spent standing inside on the cold, concrete floor of the shop.
George enjoyed meeting people and treated everyone, including all his employees and customers at Specialized Automotive Systems, like family. He was the consummate storyteller, regaling everyone with whom he came into contact with one or more of his numerous stories. He also enjoyed opera music and passed on his love of opera to his family.
Celebration of life events are being planned in the Bay Area and in San Andreas. If you wish more information and details, please email Seabees11Kwaj@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George’s memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or https://glioblastomafoundation.org/. Acknowledgments may be mailed to the Menchini Family at P.O. Box 820, San Andreas, CA 95249.
George was larger than life. He had great passion and energy, always forward-thinking, forward-planning. He always had a smile and a good word for everyone he came in touch with every day. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing he is at peace and that we will be lovingly reunited with him one day.