Jette Ortegel

o4/13/1957 – 01/01/2022
We mourn the passing of Jette Ellen Ortegel-Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Jette was born April 13, 1957 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 and lived in Cathedral City Ca. where Jette grew up, attended school in Palm Springs and Graduated from Palm Springs High. She later met and married her husband Dave Ortegel who worked for CDF. In 1980 Dave was promoted and in the early spring of 1981 the family moved to San Andreas where Jette and their son Tim quickly adjusted to rural small town life. Another son, Joe was born in 1983. Jette worked as a Medical biller and later an Medical Office Manager retiring in 2019. She was active for many years in the Boy Scouts, starting as a Cub Scout Den Leader, Assistant Cub Master and Activities Chairperson. She also served on the Calaveras, BSA District Committee and for several years she worked as an instructor on the adult Scout Leader Training courses. She was also a member of the “Red Hat Ladies”, the “Amadorables” in Amador County. Jette enjoyed crafting, crochet, and belonged to a craft group. However, the activity Jette loved the most was being with her family especially being “Nana” to her Grandchildren! She is survived by her husband David, their Sons Tim(Jacki), Joe (Brittany) their four Granddaughters Ashley, Kaitlyn, Hailey and Everly also her sisters Lone Simpson(Keith) and Nina Bailey ( Casey). She was predeceased by her parents Praben and Birthe Bendtsen. She was loved by and will be greatly missed by all. The Family will have a “Celebration of Life” in the future. Those wishing to may make donations in Jette’s in her memory to: Boy Scouts of America Greater Yosemite Council, 413 Technology Drive Modesto, Ca 95356 Attn: Robin Wilson OR The American Cancer Society –either on their website or call 1-800-277-2345