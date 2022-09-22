 Skip to main content
Penny Hurley Markos

Penny Hurley Markos

10/031941 – 09/10/2022

Penny was born in New York and lived all over the world as an "Army Brat". Penny graduated from Texas Christian University in 1963 with a degree in English and French. Penny was a natural Beauty and was voted TCU's Beauty Queen named Miss Horned Frog. Penny turned her passion into a profession and became a flight attendant for Pan Am Airlines. While working for Pan Am Penny served her country by flying into Vietnam during the war to pick up injured soldiers and return them to

