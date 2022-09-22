Penny Hurley Markos

Penny was born in New York and lived all over the world as an "Army Brat". Penny graduated from Texas Christian University in 1963 with a degree in English and French. Penny was a natural Beauty and was voted TCU's Beauty Queen named Miss Horned Frog. Penny turned her passion into a profession and became a flight attendant for Pan Am Airlines. While working for Pan Am Penny served her country by flying into Vietnam during the war to pick up injured soldiers and return them to
In 1968 Penny had a son, Mark in Columbus Ohio. In 1971 Penny divorced and drove from Ohio to California where they took up residence to be close to her parents.
Penny loved Standard Poodles and became a breeder. She also was very involved in Obedience competitions and Confirmation competitions where she excelled and had several dogs with Champion Titles. Penny was frustrated that the Standard Poodle breed was thought of as non athletic so she sought out to prove people wrong and eventually had the first Standard Poodle to receive a Hunt Retrieving Title. She was featured on a National Geographic show and was on the cover of Gun Dog Magazine for her accomplishments. In 2001 Penny moved to San Andreas and continued her passion for dogs, which led her to meet and marry her husband Harry Markos in 2014. Penny leaves behind her husband Harry Markos and sister Bonnie Speckles, her son Mark Cavallaro, daughter-in-law Amy and grandson Dominic. Her stepchildren, George Markos, Juliann Hickman, and Pete Markos their spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and of course her dog Molly.
Service is 10/01, 11:00 am @ St. Mathews Church, San Andreas CA Reception 12:30-3:30 @ Camps Restaurant @ Greenhorn Creek in Angels Camp,CA. Donations can be made to St. Matthews Church along with flowers and to American Cancer Society in Penny's name.