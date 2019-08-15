Patricia Ann Moody Nester passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019, at Oak Manor Senior Retirement Home in Jackson, attended with love and care by her family, staff of Oak Manor and Hospice.
Patricia was born on April 6, 1930, in Stockton, to William Robert Moody II and Virginia Brantley Moody. She lived with her parents, siblings and extended family on Netherton Avenue in Stockton, where she attended local schools. Patricia moved with her parents to her great-grandparents Cherry farm in Linden in 1945. She graduated from Linden High School in 1948.
Patricia married Huedell Freeman in 1948. They had four children together, William P.H. Freeman, Rosemary Howard, Rebecca McCartney and Huedell Freeman Jr. “Hue.” Patricia began working for Pacific Bell Telephone Company.
In 1962, Patricia married Jospeh L. Nester. Later that year, Dad moved his new family to a beautiful home in Concord. Their daughter, Shirley L. Nester, was born in 1963. Mom continued working at Pacific Bell and Dad as a machinist until 1969 when they bought “The Well” in Mokelumne Hill, where they moved their family in 1970. Mom pursued her hobbies of gardening, genealogy, crocheting, baking, painting and embroidery. Mom loved baking her “American Beauty Cake” for special occasions and tasty sage bread for all to enjoy.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Nester; her parents, William R. Moody II and Virginia Moody Johnson “Sparky;” her brother, William R. Moody Jr. “Bob;” and her sister, Alice Moody Blake. Patricia is survived by her children, William P.H. Freeman of Mokelumne Hill, Rosemary Howard and husband Ron of Pinedale, Wyo., Rebecca McCartney and husband Phil of Mokelumne Hill, Hue Freeman and partner Mary Aigner of Philo, Calif., and Shirley L. Nester of Mokelumne Hill.
Patricia leaves behind grandchildren, Vanessa Howard, Veronika Howard-Garcia, Graham J. Moody Freeman, Colin Freeman, Maia Leon-Guerrero, Sara Leon-Guerrero, Cole McCartney, Adam McCartney, Brady McCartney, Tyler McCartney, Caroline McCartney, Megan Johnson, Kristina Johnson, Enoch Mulford, Jacob Mulford and Sierra Mulford.
Patricia is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and her laughing buddy Aaron Rytsis.
Patricia was a descendant of Calaveras County pioneering families, Moody, Biedinger, Eproson, Minard and Lyons.
Inurnment graveside services will be held at Milton Masonic Cemetery on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., and at Mokelumne Protestant Cemetery on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.
The family of Patricia Nester would like to thank the staff of Oak Manor, the staff of Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, and her physician Dr. Benedicto M. Estoesta for the love, care and support they provided for our Mother and her family. We are grateful to all of you.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, 1500 South Highway 49 Ste. 205, Jackson, CA 95642.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guestbook.