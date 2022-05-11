April 17, 1942 - April 29, 2022
Thomas Waco Atnip died Friday, April 29, 2022, in Jackson, Calif., at the age of 80 years old. He was born April 17, 1942, to Houston and Vinnie Atnip in Atoka, Okla.
At a young age, the family moved to Calaveras County where he lived the majority of his life. He married Donna Downum on Oct. 13, 1962. He spent most of his career in the logging and sawmill industry, mostly driving truck, and at one point being an owner and operator, then later driving a transfer truck until his retirement. He enjoyed a cold beer, a smoke, fishing and visiting with family and friends.
Thomas is survived by two sons Tony (Christie) Atnip, of Glencoe, Calif., and David Atnip, of Glencoe, Calif.; two sisters, Cletha Hague, of Ione, Calif., and Pam (Dave) Robert, of Merced, Calif.; brother, Jerry (Jan) Atnip, of West Point, Calif. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jeramiah, Samantha, Courtney, Katrina, Ashlyn, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife of 43 years, Donna; sister Doris Campbell, Etta Heinlen, as well as his granddaughter Kassaundra.
At Thomas’s request there will be no services. Memorial contributions in Thomas’s name can be made to American Diabetes Association at 2720 Gateway Oaks Dr., Ste 110 Sacramento, CA 95833. Family condolences may be sent to the family by visiting danerimortuary.com and signing the online guest book.