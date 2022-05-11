 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Waco Atnip

April 17, 1942 - April 29, 2022

Thomas Waco Atnip died Friday, April 29, 2022, in Jackson, Calif., at the age of 80 years old. He was born April 17, 1942, to Houston and Vinnie Atnip in Atoka, Okla.

At a young age, the family moved to Calaveras County where he lived the majority of his life. He married Donna Downum on Oct. 13, 1962. He spent most of his career in the logging and sawmill industry, mostly driving truck, and at one point being an owner and operator, then later driving a transfer truck until his retirement. He enjoyed a cold beer, a smoke, fishing and visiting with family and friends.

Thomas is survived by two sons Tony (Christie) Atnip, of Glencoe, Calif., and David Atnip, of Glencoe, Calif.; two sisters, Cletha Hague, of Ione, Calif., and Pam (Dave) Robert, of Merced, Calif.; brother, Jerry (Jan) Atnip, of West Point, Calif. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jeramiah, Samantha, Courtney, Katrina, Ashlyn, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife of 43 years, Donna; sister Doris Campbell, Etta Heinlen, as well as his granddaughter Kassaundra.

At Thomas’s request there will be no services. Memorial contributions in Thomas’s name can be made to American Diabetes Association at 2720 Gateway Oaks Dr., Ste 110 Sacramento, CA 95833. Family condolences may be sent to the family by visiting danerimortuary.com and signing the online guest book.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.