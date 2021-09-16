You have permission to edit this article.
Rosa Delia Sanchez

Rosa Delia Sanchez

October 11, 1957 - August 29, 2021

We are saddened to announce the death of our mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and daughter, Rosa Delia Sanchez, who passed away on Aug. 29 due to COVID-19 complications. Rosa held a special place in many people’s hearts and was the reason for so many beautiful memories. She brightened any room and was the life of any gathering. She always had open, loving arms ready to receive anyone in need of a hug.

On Tuesday there was a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Altaville Cemetery, located at 228 Monte Verde St., Angels Camp 95222. Following the graveside service, there will be a Celebration of Life for Rosa to share our memories. The celebration started at 2 p.m. and was held at Lakeside Weddings and Events, located at 1253 Lakeside Dr., Angels Camp 95222. Mary’s Tacos from Angels Camp served tacos from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and some drinks will be provided. The celebration was held outdoors. The family understands that COVID-19 is a very serious virus and we asked that attendees take the available precautions to keep others and themselves safe.

