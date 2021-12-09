Stone Schummer

11/28/1999 – 11/09/2021
Stone Alan Schummer (November 28, 1999 – November 9, 2021) This is the story of Stone Alan Schummer, a young man whose wry grin and self-deprecating humor could captivate a room. A young man who touched the lives of so many with his generosity, intelligence, and kindness. A young man who revered the past, eager to learn from his elders and absorb the wisdom they had to offer. A young man whose circle of friends spanned generations and cultures. A young man who encouraged others to take risks and pursue their dreams. Yet, a young man who ultimately did not believe in himself as much as he elevated and believed in those closest to him. Stone’s story begins on November 28, 1999, the oldest and only son of David C. Schummer and Michele L. (McCarty) Schummer and future protective brother of Tori R. Schummer. As Stone often said, he was a product of the world…made in Indonesia, born in California, brought up in Peru, matured in Ghana, refined in Canada, and then set loose upon the world. Stone was a precocious youngster, easily soaking up knowledge from any book he could get his hands on. He had a voracious desire to learn. He followed current events, more comfortable discussing the most recent geopolitical crisis in some far-off nation than providing an in-depth commentary on the latest pop culture fad. He was inquisitive and sensitive with an incredible vocabulary that revealed itself from an early age. Difficult words rolled off his tongue with ease, providing impromptu English lessons for less-skilled conversationalists. Stone didn’t do this to show off or to impress people – he was just a genuine ‘old soul’ who could connect with anyone and everyone. Stone was incredibly proud of his old Mercedes (non-functioning locks, leaky roof and temperamental brakes notwithstanding) and his 1967 Land Rover (which shared many of the same attributes as his trusty Mercedes). He treasured the special forces memorabilia he was gifted from a family friend, enjoyed working on his pilot’s license, adding to his eclectic collection of antiques, and being nicknamed “Zoomer”, the counterpart to “Boomer”, one of his good friends and mentors. He cherished time with his family and friends in the US along with his Canadian “brother” Daniel and was a beloved grandson, nephew, and cousin. Stone loved the outdoors, an adventurous kid who explored the dense forests of the Pacific Northwest, loving the crackle of a campfire bouncing off the towering pines. He was equally comfortable navigating down steep slopes on his snowboard (complete with selfies and hilarious commentary), kayaking, hiking (Moab a recent favorite), hunting, scuba diving, cruising around on the Polaris, doing crazy dives into the family pool, exploring the hills behind his home in Copperopolis, or coming up with yet another grand adventure with his friends. As a student at the University of Oregon, Stone was majoring in business administration. He appeared to have the world at his feet but instead chose a tragic ending for his own story. What has been most painful about Stone’s choice is that he may not have understood how much and deeply he was loved and respected – not only by his family but by friends and acquaintances near and far. He made a difference in so many lives. Perhaps his care and concern for others was so deep that he simply didn’t leave any for himself. We will never know. Stone is survived by his parents, David C. Schummer and Michele L. (McCarty) Schummer, his sister Tori R. Schummer, grandparents Claire (Soracco) McCarty, Dick and Debbie McCarty, David F. and Cindy Schummer, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 11th, 2021 at the Copperopolis Armory, 695 Main Street, Copperopolis, California 95228 at 11:30 a.m. Food will be provided, and the family would love if you’d come ready to share personal stories about Stone. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Stone Schummer Memorial Fund, though all expressions of support are equally welcome and appreciated. If you do wish you to make a donation, you may send a check to Michele Schummer at 455 Baker Street, Copperopolis, CA 95228. In the memo of the check, please identify The Stone Schummer Memorial Fund as the recipient. Alternatively, you may use Venmo (@Michele-Schummer) or Zelle (schummer4@yahoo.com). The family will take the next few months to determine how best to honor Stone with your contributions. May Stone’s next chapter be glorious…his pain and fears erased, his smile radiating pure joy and happiness. Rest in peace, dear Stone. You will be missed but never forgotten.