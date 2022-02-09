 Skip to main content
Patricia Urbanus

December 21, 1927 - January 28, 2022

Born in Salina, Kansas to Amnel McCullough and Mary Evelyn Roberts, Pat grew up in San Francisco and met her husband, Ray, there. They were married 65 years. Beloved mother of her five children: Doug, Cathy, Cindy, Don, and David, plus six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ray preceded her in death in 2012. Pat was an artist and college graduate. Pat and Ray built a cabin in Arnold in the early 1960s, retiring there in 1982, eventually spending the winter as snowbirds in Valley Springs and the rest of the year in Arnold. They traveled and also spent many hours together in the Sierra, him fishing, her sketching. Pat was a volunteer in many groups, including her beloved Arnold library, and appeared in many library melodramas in Valley Springs with her son, Don, and granddaughter, Erin.

Pat spent her last years in Roseville near her daughter, Cathy, whose care for her mother was much appreciated by her siblings.

