08/22/1957 – 10/30/2021
Lee Wallace Hogue, 64, of Sonora, California, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Lee was born on August 22, 1957, in Eureka, California to Charles and Joyce Hogue and spent much of his childhood and early adulthood in Moses Lake, Washington, where he was known for his exceptional high school wrestling skills. Lee enjoyed the outdoors – especially fishing and hunting – and took advantage of the outdoor opportunities around him during his time living in Washington, Montana, Arizona and finally California. He always seemed to have several home improvement projects underway with some proudly completed and others that seemed to linger and never quite make it to completion. Lee also enjoyed a good Louis L’Amour western and never shied away from a lively political debate. Lee was an incredible salesman. Throughout his career, customers ranging from doctors to homeowners to home improvers and even drug store visitors, always appreciated his knowledge as well as his commitment to service and support. He will surely be missed! Lee is survived by his current wife, Martha Hogue as well as his daughter from a prior marriage, Jamie Lynn Hogue, his sister, Denise Hogue and his brother, Gary Hogue. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Sierra Cremation and Burial Services in Sonora and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.