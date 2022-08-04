08/05/1944 – 07/15/2022
Marguerite Stamper, born August 5, 1944, passed away July 15, 2022. Her parents were Helen Frances Atchley Stamper and Victor Sumter Stamper. Marguerite was the proud mother of two children, David Paul Berg (wife, Maribel) and Jacqueline Harlow Berg Malvini (husband, Ken). Marguerite had several grandchildren, including Dean Berg, 14, and Daniel Berg, 10. She treasured her time with Paul, Maribel, and the boys. Marguerite was the oldest child of Helen and Victor Stamper. Marguerite’s siblings, Martha Stamper Gundert and David Stamper passed away many years ago. Marguerite’s husband, Alvin (Sandy) Vincent passed away in June 1998. She has two surviving sisters, Marlene Stamper and Marilyn Stamper (husband, Richard Rugge). Marguerite was close to Martha’s children, Kim Stamper Stanion and Kevin Stamper and his wife, Traci. Additionally, Marguerite has many nieces and nephews who will miss her. Marguerite lived on the family ranch, near Wallace, in the home her brother had built. She loved the ranch and all the family history that is tied up in it. She was proud to tell friends that the 300-acre ranch had been in the family for more than 100 years. Marguerite graduated from Linden High School. Later in life, she studied graphic art and printing at Delta College and received a printer’s certificate. She owned and operated a small print shop for several years. Additionally, she worked in paste-up and layout for a few local publications. Marguerite was very creative and expressed that through gardening, sewing, crocheting, and her love of cooking. Marguerite’s memorial service is planned for early October.