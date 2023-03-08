Robert “Bob” Eldon Gibbs, 84, of Valley Springs, Calif., went to be with the Lord on Feb.13, 2023. Bob was born on April 27, 1938, to Dewey and Mildred Gibbs in Paducah, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Gibbs; four children, Danny (Leesha) Gibbs, of Manteca, Calif., Connie (Dave) Remis, of Oakdale, Calif., Bobby (Gina) Cooney, of Manteca, Calif., and Scotty Gibbs, of Valley Springs, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; twin brother James Weldon Gibbs, of Loomis, Calif.; sister Charlene Mullins, of Lincoln, Calif.; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Merlin Gibbs, and sister Norma Horton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be dearly missed.
