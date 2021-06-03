You have permission to edit this article.
Dianne Rector

05/07/1947 – 05/15/2021

Dianne passed away peacefully at Doctors Hospital in Modesto. She was born in McCloud, CA in 1947, she moved to White Pines in 1952. Attended Avery Grammer School. A 1965 graduate of Bret Heart. Worked for Bank of America in Arnold for 31 years. She was preceded in death by Brothers Jeffery Sanders of Sonora, Gerald Sanders of Arnold, and sister Barbara Sanders-McMurphy of AZ. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Donald Rector, her son Ethan Rector, daughter in law Yvonne Rector, her 3 grandchildren of Arnold, brother Dick Sanders of Pleasanton, brother Donald Sanders of Chino Hills, sister Susan Keith of Coarsegold, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She loved camping, hiking, reading, animals, and above all her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers she wished that if you feel the need please donate to your favorite charity. She will be greatly missed.

