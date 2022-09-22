Judith Bowman

07/15/1940 – 08/11/2022
Judith Nancy Bowman
Judi was born on July 15th 1940 in Benton, Illinois. She passed away suddenly at home and went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 11th 2022.
Judi is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Eva Sink, two brothers James and Joseph Sink, two sons Ansel "John" Bowman and Keith Porter, and a great grand baby Ezra Schultz.
She attended and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in June of 1958. Judi moved to Rail Road Flat from Capitola in September of 1976 with her then six children and two foster children.
She was an avid bowler and belonged to a woman's league called "Cracker Jacks" for three decades.
Judi leaves behind a sister Janet Brown, her husband Buster Bowman of almost 35 years, and eight of her ten children. Rose Freeman, Paul Bowman (Tina), Tari Sweet, Lori Green (Charles), Tami Schultz (David), Randy Bowman, Mark Williams (Amy) and Lisa Bowman. Nineteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Judi a strong and wonderful soul raised six children on her own until she met Buster, the love of her life. She loved and adored her close-knit family; her children were her everything.
She had an open door for taking in and caring for children. Judi was a Foster Care mom for Calaveras County for a number of years.
The Celebration of Life Service for Judi will be held on October 8th at the Rail Road Flat Community Bible Church.
