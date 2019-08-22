You are the owner of this article.
Carol Jo Kirkendall passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 68. She was born in San Francisco on Aug. 30, 1950. She leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Wayne Kirkendall; son, Mark Kirkendall; sisters, Cindy (Louis) Mills and Susan (Sam) Wenger; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eldest son, Brian Kirkendall. Carol retired after 26 years with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019, at 3501 Poag Road, Vallecito.

