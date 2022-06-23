February 11, 1928 - May 31, 2022
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 94, Janet Peterson Mangin peacefully passed away surrounded by family members and caregivers. Janet was born in Barnsley, Yorkshire, England on February 11, 1928. Her parents, James and Mina McCrum, immigrated with baby Janet to the United States in 1929. The family resided in Chicago, Illinois where Janet grew up and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1946. She married Max Peterson on January 3,1954, and they had four children: James, William, Janelle, and Tonja. Growing up, Janet enjoyed participating in all kinds of sports and after school activities. She was a dedicated and honest employee wherever she worked—as a gardener, telephone operator, receptionist, waitress, and department store associate, just to name a few. Her petite figure and genuine beauty allowed her to do some modeling. However, her passion was singing. From elementary school to high school, her teachers saw in her a natural vocal talent and they encouraged her to use it. Her beautiful voice was heard over the radio; she sang and entertained in night clubs; and she sang on television for the Spade Cooley Show and the Lawrence Welk Show. Janet used her vocal talent throughout her life to lift and inspire others in church and social settings and retirement communities. After 20 years of marriage, Max and Janet divorced. She was single for 35 years and then married Neal Judd Mangin. They enjoyed 10 blissful years together before Judd passed away in 2016. With her marriage to Judd, Janet’s happiness was increased, as she included Judd’s children, Jayette Williams (John) and Tim Mangin (Terri), in her life. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Mina McCrum, ex-husband Max Peterson, husband Judd Mangin, son William Peterson, and grandson James Weist. She is survived by her son James Peterson (Rosalie), daughters Janelle Peterson Ehret (John), and Tonja Peterson (Jana). She has nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 in Murphys at the LDS chapel located at 700 Bret Harte Drive, and a Celebration of Life at 1:00 at the Murphys Diggins club house located at 340 Tom Bell Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Adventist Hospice of Sonora. Cards of condolence may be sent to: Janelle Peterson Ehret, PO Box 3591, Arnold, CA 95223