February 12, 1963 – April 27, 2021
Deborah Darlene (Monks) Klein, 58, passed away on April 27, 2021, at her home in Murphys.
Prior to COVID, Debby enjoyed hanging out with the locals and tourists at the Murphys Historic Hotel Saloon. Debby’s hometown was Jefferson City, Tenn., where she developed treasured, lifelong friendships. As a child, Debby enjoyed swimming, roller-skating, hiking and countless hours playing outside with neighborhood friends. She was a Tanasi Girl Scout and participated on the Jefferson City Swim Team and Piedmont Basketball Team. At Jefferson County High School, she was a member of the swim team and flag corps. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, where she was baptized in 1973.
As an adult, Debby continued her love of the outdoors and added cooking and boating to her list of favorite activities. She adored her dog, Dexter, who could be found by her side on the couch, in the car or on the boat. Many of Debby’s favorite experiences were associated with friends in the boating community. She was a former member of the Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco and the Grindstone Joe Association in the San Joaquin Delta where her warm nature and generous spirit equipped her to serve as entertainment chair. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to experience many exciting destinations, both domestic and abroad. She lived in a variety of U.S. states including Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Massachusetts, Georgia, Ohio, Oregon, Michigan, New York and California.
Debby enjoyed volunteering and was known for her kind, generous spirit and her fabulous sense of adventure and fun. Her selfless nature was evident in the way she assured that all those around her were well taken care of and having a good time.
She will be deeply missed by loved ones. Debby was preceded in death by her step-mother, Imogene “Jeannie” Monks. She is survived by her mother, Sue P. Monks, of Dawson Springs, Ken.; father, David W. Monks, of N. Palm Beach, Fla.; sister, Karon Monks Rakoz (Robert), of Vancouver, Wash.; former husband, Andre Klein, Murphys. A memorial tribute website where friends and family are encouraged to share special memories and photos can be found at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DeborahKlein/. A Celebration of Life, hosted by friends, Jill Massie-Braun and Amy Blanc Lacy and sister, Karon Rakoz, will take place on June 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Glenmore Mansion, 1280 North Chucky Pike, Jefferson City, Tenn.