Laura E. Tarr

December 4, 1953 - May 16, 2022

Laura E. Tarr passed away on May 16, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton Calif.

Born in Walnut Creek Calif., she was a longtime member of Calaveras County and most recently lived in San Andreas. She was often referred to as “Mom” or “Marmie” (from the book “Little Women”) by many of the friends of her children. She will be deeply missed.

Laura is preceded in death by daughter Dorthea Jeanne Martz in 2018; her father, Clayton Tarr, in 1980; mother Julia K. Tarr in 2010; and sister Janet Tarr in 1984. She is survived by her children Jason Paulsen, April Paulsen, Julie Roberts, Sarah Maxwell, Margaret Martz, and Sebastian Martz; and her sisters Judy Krantz of San Andreas, Calif., and Linda Hult, of Idaho. She is also survived by aunts and cousins, many nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

