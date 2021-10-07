Angelina Kennedy

You have permission to edit this article.
May 8, 1950 – September 25, 2021

Andrew Christian Anderson died Sept. 25, 2021, quietly at his home outside San Andreas. He was 71.

Born in Fort Riley, Kan., on May 8, 1950, to Jimmy and Ione Anderson, Andy attended Argonaut High School in Jackson for a time but graduated from Folsom High School. Andy served as a boiler tender in the U. S. Navy aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Floyd B. Parks during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked for a time in the paint booth of a General Motors plant in Michigan. He worked for a funeral home in Stockton upon his move back west. After he was declared a disabled veteran by the Navy, Andy worked in landscape design and maintenance here in Calaveras County, and often was a house sitter for family and acquaintances across the western county.

Andy was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He also appreciated live music and frequented Music in the Parks concerts during the summertime. Andy could not allow an acquaintance to go without firewood during the winter; he often delivered free wood to those in need. He also enjoyed making trips to Davis Ranch to bring Sloughhouse corn back for those who desired it, and he was often seen dropping off vegetables and helping at the Calaveras Senior Center in San Andreas. Andy's friends and family will miss his vast knowledge and respect of Indigenous People's history and culture, his dry wit, and the delicious apple pie concoction he bottled and delivered during the Christmas season.

Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Olane. He is survived by two sisters, Penny (Dan) Johnson, of San Andreas, and Sue (Rick) Paraday, of Colorado; two sons, Andrew Christian Andersen II, and Justen Johnson, both of Colorado; five grandchildren, including Austin Munson, of San Andreas; and four nieces and nephews, including Mark (Kathy) Campbell, of San Andreas.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future; call Austin, at (209) 897-0705, to get details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Calaveras Senior Center, PO Box 1526, San Andreas, CA 95249.

