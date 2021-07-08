You are the owner of this article.
Michael Sexton

Michael Sexton

07/01/1981 – 06/02/2021

Preceded in death by His father, John Anthony Sexton Survived by his mother, Mary Sexton, his brother, Marcus Sexton, sister Marlena aka Maggie Boyd, niece, Ava Boyd and nephew, Kasey Boyd Service information July 10th, 2021, 11:30am Mountain Christian Fellowship, 3488 East Hwy 4, Murphys, CA 95247 Michael Sexton, loved by family and friends, was creative as a storyteller, poetry and songwriter, and collector of unusual objects that caught his attention and held meaning for him, like masks, books about history, science, and mythology, collectibles of antiquity, paintings, and literature, and other activities. He loved family, was devoted to God and country, and enjoyed living in Calaveras County, with nature and the outdoors being important to him. He loved people, social gatherings with friends, and family. Although Michael was always the kind gentle man, he could become the fierce protector and defender of his friends or family if needed. People relied on him, an anchor to some who were adrift, and those who could use meaningful conversation. Michael counted on prayer, and he was always searching for meaning in everything. God finally led him back home to be at peace, joining his father John, who preceded him. He cared deeply about the people around him and would be the thoughtful philosopher and empathetic listener needed, with conversations about the essence of life and of God being in the forefront. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

