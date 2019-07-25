You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Karen Ann (Paulson) Nichols

  • Updated
Karen Ann (Paulson) Nichols

Karen Ann (Paulson) Nichols, 73, of Arnold, passed away on July 12, 2019, in the Fly-In-Acres community of Arnold.

Karen Ann (Paulson) Nichols was born in Stockton to Arthur Irving Paulson and Dorothy Mae Paulson on Sept. 6, 1945. She graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School and attended College of the Pacific in Stockton. She worked as an administrative assistant and an escrow officer for many years, and enjoyed an early retirement. At one time she volunteered on the board of the Fly-In-Acres Homeowners Association.

Karen Ann Nichols is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Irving Paulson, her mother, Dorothy Mae (Southwick) Lundquist, and her grandson, Justin Paulson Cole.

Karen Ann Nichols is survived by her son, William Richard Cole II and his wife, Tess Ann Cole; her son, Arthur John Cole and his wife, Marlene “Lynn” Alberta Cole; her daughter, Michele Lynne Cole; her sister, Judy Lynn Stanfield; her grandchildren, Krysta Marie Cole, Hailey Parker, Lacey Cole, David Arthur Eastwood, Joshua Peter Cole, Sarah Anne Eastwood, Jordan Matthew Cole, Caleb Arthur Cole; her great-grandchildren, Kylie Marie Cole, Kamryn Paige Cole, Macie Rae Cole, Brynn Mackenzie Cole, and Jameson William Cole.

The family of Karen Anne (Paulson) Nichols wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and Coroner Department. Special thanks to the staff at Angels Camp Funeral Home for their service and care.

No funeral services will be held. Memorial services are pending.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.