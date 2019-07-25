Karen Ann (Paulson) Nichols, 73, of Arnold, passed away on July 12, 2019, in the Fly-In-Acres community of Arnold.
Karen Ann (Paulson) Nichols was born in Stockton to Arthur Irving Paulson and Dorothy Mae Paulson on Sept. 6, 1945. She graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School and attended College of the Pacific in Stockton. She worked as an administrative assistant and an escrow officer for many years, and enjoyed an early retirement. At one time she volunteered on the board of the Fly-In-Acres Homeowners Association.
Karen Ann Nichols is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Irving Paulson, her mother, Dorothy Mae (Southwick) Lundquist, and her grandson, Justin Paulson Cole.
Karen Ann Nichols is survived by her son, William Richard Cole II and his wife, Tess Ann Cole; her son, Arthur John Cole and his wife, Marlene “Lynn” Alberta Cole; her daughter, Michele Lynne Cole; her sister, Judy Lynn Stanfield; her grandchildren, Krysta Marie Cole, Hailey Parker, Lacey Cole, David Arthur Eastwood, Joshua Peter Cole, Sarah Anne Eastwood, Jordan Matthew Cole, Caleb Arthur Cole; her great-grandchildren, Kylie Marie Cole, Kamryn Paige Cole, Macie Rae Cole, Brynn Mackenzie Cole, and Jameson William Cole.
The family of Karen Anne (Paulson) Nichols wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and Coroner Department. Special thanks to the staff at Angels Camp Funeral Home for their service and care.
No funeral services will be held. Memorial services are pending.