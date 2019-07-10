You are the owner of this article.
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Vikki Dean Dause-Pfeifer, of Rail Road Flat. After a long battle with cancer, she passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at a young 72. Vikki was born in Albany, Calif., on October 8, 1946, to the late Bethel and Harold Board. She passed quietly with her beloved husband, Ronald Dause, by her side.

Vikki was an enthusiastic hunter, fisherwoman, gardener, adventurer and overall lover of nature and all it embodies. When she wasn’t on one of the adventures above, she was cooking and canning her homegrown vegetables, sauces and wild game. Her garden was admired by many and challenged by none.

She loved to volunteer her chef skills in her “spare time,” and she worked many hours preparing meals for local charity organization and clubs. Everyone took pleasure in her cuisine and her company. There was never a job too small or too large she would not tackle.

Vikki was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent, positive lady and will be fondly remembered by family and friends. She truly lived life to the fullest.

Vikki is survived by her husband, Ronald Dause, of Rail Road Flat; son, Dan (Dayna) Pfeifer, of Vacaville; granddaughter, Bailey, of Vacaville; and sister, Terry Burns, of Folsom.

There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

Vikki, we’ll miss you, but we feel comfort knowing you did it your way all the way. Now go and plant that garden in the sky and show them how it’s done.

