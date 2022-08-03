 Skip to main content
CT Tutthill

CT Tutthill

March 17, 1977 - July 29, 2022

Clinton Thomas Tutthill, of Murphys, born March 17, 1977, in Sonora, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 45 on July 29. He leaves behind his wife, Sara Tutthill; his two children, Bradey Tutthill, 18, and Makenna Tutthill, 16; his parents, Suki and Tommy Tutthill; his sister, Merritt Tutthill; numerous family members; and countless friends. 

