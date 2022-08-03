CT Tutthill

March 17, 1977 - July 29, 2022
Clinton Thomas Tutthill, of Murphys, born March 17, 1977, in Sonora, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 45 on July 29. He leaves behind his wife, Sara Tutthill; his two children, Bradey Tutthill, 18, and Makenna Tutthill, 16; his parents, Suki and Tommy Tutthill; his sister, Merritt Tutthill; numerous family members; and countless friends.
A loving father, husband, brother, and son, he married his high school sweetheart on July 20, 2002, and they shared 28 wonderful years together. Known as CT to his friends and family (and many more colorful names to his wife), he played basketball and soccer at Bret Harte High School, graduating in 1996. He went on to play soccer at California State University, Stanislaus, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business with a minor in computer science. He was very happy with his career as the respected business manager of George Reed, Inc., working there for 20 years. Avid fisherman, abalone diver, and water sport enthusiast, he also enjoyed passionately cheering on his kids at sporting events, ping-pong nights, cold beer, wood milling, houseboating, helping friends and family, and he loved to tear it up on anything with wheels. With an enormous heart, CT had a special way of making everyone feel as though he was their best friend with his magnetic personality, generosity, and genuine kindness. He truly made everyone around him feel electrified with his youthful spirit. He lit up every room he entered, was the life of the party, and had a memorable laugh that was contagious.
"Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world a better place."
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. on the Spanish R. Ranch at 2922 Kentucky Placer Mine Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a new scholarship in memory of CT. Please make checks payable to “The Calaveras Community Foundation” for The New Melones Lake Scholarship in Honor of CT Tutthill and send to P.O. Box 1436, Angels Camp, CA 95222.