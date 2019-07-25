Mary A. Ormsbee, age 77, died July 3, 2019, at Mark Twain Medical Center. She died from multiple pulmonary emboli. She was born Mary A. Beckess on Feb. 16,1942, to Richard and Minerva Beckess in Stockton.
Mary and her surviving husband, Patrick A. Ormsbee, were married on Oct. 25, 1969, in San Andreas.
On Patrick and Mary’s 25th wedding anniversary, they eloped to Carson City, Nev., to renew their wedding vows. Mary died three months short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mary was a stay-home mom and provided care for her family for most of her life. Cynthia Mann, her daughter, preceded in death at age 18. Surviving children are Michelle Mann Turner and Husband David of Behtel Island, Calif., Jeanine Piantanida of San Andreas, and Patrick Ormsbee, Jr. and wife Kathleen of Jackson. Mary had a step-daughter, Vivian Elle, of Loomis, Calif., with her husband Patrick. Mary also has nine surviving grandchildren.
After raising her kids and they left the nest, Mary worked numerous jobs at Kmart, including jewelry manager and retired at 15 years. Family will honor her memory with an open service at the San Andreas Memorial Chapel on August 10, at 11 a.m.
A private celebration of life will be held at her home after services.
The family would like to thank the teams of Avalon Healthcare, San Andreas Medical Center and the supporting neighbors for their outstanding kindness.