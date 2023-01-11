 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.

Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online. For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320 For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.

Mary Ruth (Moore) Matzek

  • Updated
  • Comments
Mary Ruth (Moore) Matzek

Mary Ruth (Moore) Matzek died Dec. 23, 2022, at her home in Murphys. Mary was an indefatigable optimist, a free spirit, a stubborn individualist, a true friend, and a loving wife and mother. She overcame a hardscrabble childhood and an indifferent education in the Michigan backwoods to become a world traveler, a lover of poetry, a patron of the arts, a generous donor to progressive causes, a pillar of the community, and a friend to all and sundry. Her personal motto was "Hail fellow, well met." She could be the life of the party, if she wanted—but what she really wanted was to make everyone else feel welcome at the party.

She was born into poverty in 1940 near Hardwood, Mich., where her father was an itinerant woodsman. The family moved frequently, eventually winding up in Fremont, Calif. After graduating from Washington High School, Mary went to work at the Alameda County Jail at Santa Rita in 1959, where she met the love of her life, the irascible sheriff's lieutenant George Matzek. He adored her and she him, through thick and thin. They had four children: Kenneth, Kristanne, Douglas, and Virginia.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy