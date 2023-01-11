Mary Ruth (Moore) Matzek died Dec. 23, 2022, at her home in Murphys. Mary was an indefatigable optimist, a free spirit, a stubborn individualist, a true friend, and a loving wife and mother. She overcame a hardscrabble childhood and an indifferent education in the Michigan backwoods to become a world traveler, a lover of poetry, a patron of the arts, a generous donor to progressive causes, a pillar of the community, and a friend to all and sundry. Her personal motto was "Hail fellow, well met." She could be the life of the party, if she wanted—but what she really wanted was to make everyone else feel welcome at the party.
She was born into poverty in 1940 near Hardwood, Mich., where her father was an itinerant woodsman. The family moved frequently, eventually winding up in Fremont, Calif. After graduating from Washington High School, Mary went to work at the Alameda County Jail at Santa Rita in 1959, where she met the love of her life, the irascible sheriff's lieutenant George Matzek. He adored her and she him, through thick and thin. They had four children: Kenneth, Kristanne, Douglas, and Virginia.
Mom was a hippie before it was cool, despite being married to a cop. She made granola and gardened organically and dried her own fruit and baked her own bread and sent us to school with weird healthy sandwiches at a time when most kids opened their lunchboxes to find Twinkies and Wonder Bread. She wore paisley miniskirts in the '60s and a genuine Afro in the '70s and whatever the hell she wanted after that. When she moved to Murphys in 1978 she painted her kitchen a deep kelly green and her laundry room a bright lemon yellow, and didn't give a damn what the neighbors said about it. Her taste in everything was eclectic, personal, and unconventional.
Raised in the woods, she retained a deep love of the outdoors, native plants, and gardening; alas, her legendary green thumb seems to have skipped a couple of generations. A product of the Depression, she was frugal to a fault, still clipping coupons long beyond financial need. A middle child from a big, sprawling family, she was a mom and grandma extraordinaire, generous and kind with kids of all ages. In addition to her own four children, she had four foster children and an Indonesian exchange student, plus a whole slew of honorary kids and grandkids who actually belonged to neighbors or friends, or sometimes to nobody—but they all found an embrace in her arms and a seat at her table.
She was a mainstay of the community. If you needed a hand, she was there. There was 4-H and AFS and the Century Club and Calaveras Community TV and the Quarterback Club and the Community Club and the Arts Council and the Historical Society and the Democrats and the Alameda County Sheriff's Archive, and those are just the ones we remember. She believed in collective action, she believed in people power, she believed that good would triumph over evil, and she believed that if you wanted something to change in the world, you had to go change it yourself.
She collected everything. Things of value, things of beauty, things that no one else could see value or beauty in. She filled scrapbooks and cupboards and jelly jars, and everything she owned had a story behind it. In fact, stories were her very favorite thing to collect. In the 1980s she collected oral histories of old-timers from the early days of Calaveras County for a series of popular articles that appeared in the Calaveras Enterprise; she and Dad collected stories and materials from sheriffs’ deputies for the archive they founded; she collected the stories of her family, the Dionnes of Dionne quintuplet fame, for her mother's genealogy; and she was our loving, living repository of stories about our childhood, the skinned knees and awkward dates and campfire mishaps.
When George died in 2000, she was hit hard. But she bounded back with characteristic verve and a renewed thirst for life. She traveled abroad as a single lady and also accompanied by her grandsons, each of whom got to take a trip with Grandma at age 14. She took them all to developing countries so they could learn not to take for granted their privileged existences. During her years as a widow, she acquired new lovers, friends, and partners in crime; traveled in an RV throughout the 48 states; took up blogging; deepened her political activism; and generally refused to slow down and get old.
Age and illness come for us all in the end, though, and Mary died at 82, in the home she loved, in the community she loved, with the family and friends she loved never far away. Among those she leaves behind are her four children, Kenneth, Kristanne, Douglas, and Virginia Matzek; their spouses Laurie Matzek and Cedric Puleston; her grandchildren Stewart and Mason Matzek, Alec and Austin Pedersen, and Owen and Theo Puleston; her brothers William, Norman, and Clark Moore; daughters-of-other-mothers Susie Jensen, Karen Littlefield, and Linda Djamaludin; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a difference in the life of a child; or donate on behalf of one of her favorite causes: environmental protection, civil liberties, reproductive rights, refugee relief, and animal welfare.
Mary's memorial service will be celebrated on Jan. 21, 2023, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall in Murphys. Speaking for us kids, we are not going to wear black—we'll all be in our most colorful clothes, accessorized in ways that will make your eyes hurt. And there won't be any crying. Or maybe there will be, but only tears of joy and laughter. We're all going to tell stories and speak poetry and laugh heartily. We're going to eat and drink and be merry. If you come in somber, you'll go away cheerful. Come, please: you are welcome at the party.