Vonnie June Butterfield

Vonnie was born on Jan. 4, 1937, to Floyd and June Butterfield at Shovel Lake, Minn. The Butterfields returned to Calaveras County, where Vonnie later attended Hazel Fisher Elementary School, where she was taught by Ms. Hazel Fisher. She later attended Bret Harte High School.
Vonnie married Lloyd Adams on Sept. 12, 1953 and they resided in Stockton until 1962 when they and their two daughters relocated to Vallecito.
Vonnie was a wife, mother and homemaker. She worked in the community helping many seniors over the years and was always an active part of the Vallecito Community Church.
Her faith and devotion to the Lord especially in her last years was an inspiration and an example to all who knew her of what true faith can be.
Vonnie will be always be remembered for her positive attitude that “the Lord is watching out for us; what will be will be and my glass is always half full.”
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Rod) Jensen, Mary Ellen (Richard) Howard; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Vallecito Community Church at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019.