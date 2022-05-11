 Skip to main content
Dawn Nicole Beck

Dawn Nicole Beck

March 2, 1976 - April 7, 2022

It is with the deepest regret and insurmountable sorrow and pain that I write this!

Beloved family member and friend to so many! She is and will continue to be missed by all that knew her but will ALWAYS remain in our hearts and souls!

She is survived by her husband, Michael Hill; sons Blayne Nelson, Shayne Nelson, Julius Hill, and Hayden Hill; her sister Tracy Morrisrow; brothers Jim Beck, Kevin Beck and Jeff Palatini; other siblings from her mother’s side; her mothers Anita Beck and Carlotta Danielson; and her father, Roy Beck.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds at the Ranch House at 5 p.m. on June 4, 2022. It will be a (dessert, salad, or side dish) potluck with a traditional Calaveras County Barrel BBQ.

Donations can be made to the Bret Harte Scholarship Fund in memory of Dawn Beck. P.O. Box 208 Altaville, CA 95221

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE AND LOVE!!

